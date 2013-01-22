Spacehacker

An early version of a mobile game I’m creating.

Watch A Gameplay video!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxFR5l3RjFs

Follow My Blog For Updates!

http://linewhite.tumblr.com

You’re a hacker that’s had your mind swapped into a purple octopus(or sextopus, damn Genetic Engineering), sent into orbit to hack computer systems around the globe from the comfort of your own satellite.

Read More on http://linewhite.tumblr.com/post/41188886715/an-early-version-of-a-mobile-game-im-creating#disqus_thread