Spacehacker

An early version of a mobile game I’m creating.
Watch A Gameplay video!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxFR5l3RjFs
Follow My Blog For Updates!
http://linewhite.tumblr.com

You’re a hacker that’s had your mind swapped into a purple octopus(or sextopus, damn Genetic Engineering), sent into orbit to hack computer systems around the globe from the comfort of your own satellite.
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
