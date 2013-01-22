Dave Coleman

Final Logos

These are the final logos sent to the client just now! Hopefully I'll hear some positive feedback.

Personally I think I like the partnership of the top right and top middle. But I also like the way the top left flows. I'll just have to see what the client thinks.

