Michael Shanks

Darkside

Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
  • Save
Darkside slogan saber awesome
Download color palette

haven't dribbbled in a while as i've been busy with house moving and stuff but i had to join in on this one. There is just something i love about simple slogans or icons and a plain background.

the DARKSIDE is in all of us really :)

as always feedback is welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks

More by Michael Shanks

View profile
    • Like