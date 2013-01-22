Marius Bauer

Acquai

Just playing around with a mobile browser concept idea I had a while ago. Screenshots of the browser interface:

http://mariusbauer.com/tumblr/6866345303

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Previously AKQA, IDEO, Microsoft
