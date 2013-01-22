Designing www.mariusbauer.com

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
While designing the 2013 version of my website www.mariusbauer.com I had two goals: Create an adaptive design that just works on all screen sizes and devices. Showcase the Linked Data Engine my developer team and I created. Its called Thrives. If you visit my website you will soon realize its content is dynamically pulled from my networks including Behance, Tumblr as well as Instagram and many more.
This Linked Data Engine takes away any maintenance through a CMS. You continue to use your networks as you do and our technology instantly updates your website with the chosen content. We are working very hard to release Thrives in Q1 2013.
My site has been viewed by over 100.000 unique visits on launch day with features on The Verge, The Next Web and Computer Arts.