Microsoft Windows 8

This summer I joined the Microsoft Design team to create the key visuals for it´s latest version of the most used software worldwide, Windows.
You can read more about the project in my case study: http://mariusbauer.com/behance/5735155
Or on The Verge: http://www.theverge.com/2013/1/4/3835160/windows-8-designer-reveals-early-startscreen-and-lockscreen-concepts
The project has also been featured as part of the Innovation Awards for Windows 8 by FastCo Design, on The Next Web, Computer Arts as well as Behance.