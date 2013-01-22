Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Forever Frozen

Forever Frozen frozen dead guy days colorado nederland illustration mark logo identity lettering hand done type
whipped up this holder for my FDGD logo. This is part of a mailer-invitation for the festival, which celebrates the life of a dead Norweigan named Grandpa Bredo who has been cryogenically frozen in a shed since 1989. @2X.

Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
