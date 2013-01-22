Eugene Opperman

Film Reel

Eugene Opperman
Eugene Opperman
  • Save
Film Reel 3d model cinema 4d film reel
Download color palette

Modeled this in Cinema 4D for an up-and-coming project.
Comments on texturing and lighting welcome

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Eugene Opperman
Eugene Opperman

More by Eugene Opperman

View profile
    • Like