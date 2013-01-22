Max Mondon | MNDN

BerlinKiosk Products (Part)

This a small part of the 400+ product palette for upcoming BerlinKiosk delivery service (iOS). I went with a limited color palette to create a distinct look. Check out the @2x version if you like.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
