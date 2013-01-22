Ondřej Válka

CloudConnect icons

Ondřej Válka
Ondřej Válka
  • Save
CloudConnect icons icon icons desktop app gooddata
Download color palette

Set of icons I designed together with
@Pavel Maček for GoodData CloudConnect.

CloudConnect is a cross-platform desktop application built upon the Eclipse IDE that enables developers to extract, transform and load data into the GoodData platform.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Ondřej Válka
Ondřej Válka
Like