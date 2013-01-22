Ben Cline
Ben Cline
*Update*:City Guides, a product by National Geographic and Rally Interactive is now live in the App Store.

*Download the iPhone app*: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/city-guides-by-national-geographic/id592453480?ls=1&mt=8

Early pass on some navigation...

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
