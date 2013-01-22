Adam Smith

Graphene Tech Logo

Graphene Tech Logo logo illustration identity brand geometric simple vector
This was not chosen by the client, but I really liked the simplistic way it displayed the product (Graphene Technology). so I added some color and uploaded it.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
