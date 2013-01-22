Octopus

Tools Page Detail

Octopus
Octopus
Hire Us
  • Save
Tools Page Detail ui icons search panels navigation open sans celebrities toolbox minimal flat
Download color palette

A detail shot of the tools page for a web app we are currently working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Octopus
Octopus
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Octopus

View profile
    • Like