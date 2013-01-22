Possible direction for a current project.

boxfox will activate in the advertising area acting as a interface between clients and print-shops.

They promise always to find great solutions at the best price for the clients even when the odds are against that.

The fox was chosen to convey that "cunning" feel this brand needs to have and i decided to take that a bit further and make a big tail coming out of the box so that it would be hard to imagine how would a fox fit in there :). So the main idea here is that although sometimes the problem seems impossible, boxfox can find a great solution.