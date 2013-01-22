Will Phillips

3D Effect: WIP 1

Will Phillips
Will Phillips
  • Save
3D Effect: WIP 1 skeuomorphism bevel 3d metal button pin logo
Download color palette

Working on the 2013 update of my business site and am attempting to create a fairly photo-realistic take on my icon (skeuomorphism be damned, and I'm usually a harsh critic). This is where I'm sitting with it at the end of the night. Would appreciate any feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Will Phillips
Will Phillips

More by Will Phillips

View profile
    • Like