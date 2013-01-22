Abi

W w logomark lettermark bars poster lettering typography wavy illusion morphed playful typography
Last of the W series concept poster using the centered W as the lettermark and the the background was just based off the lettermark's ins and outs. No curves, just straight lines. I decided to play around with it because I liked how the raised W morphed well. The colored playful version http://i.imgur.com/4tHFlVB.pngng

