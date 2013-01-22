Stephen Andrew Murrill

Pathway Church Logo Concepts

Pathway Church Logo Concepts logo church lantern vintage banner sanchez museo light icon black texture lamp concept branding design
Logo concepts, part of a church re-brand for a client. Thoughts? Favorites? Input is welcome.

