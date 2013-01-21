Yonderday™

The Problem With Big Feet

The Problem With Big Feet sketch drawing
Updoodled a bunch of written sketches to my personal site for some reason. Lots more archived to get to later. Check them out here: http://www.masongreenewald.com/sketchbook/

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
