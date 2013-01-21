Tyler Evans

Verses Project Philippians 3:9

This week I had the pleasure to contribute to The Verses Project, http://theversesproject.com/verses/64. Once a week they have a different artist record a song and a different designer create art to go with a certain scripture to aid in memorization.

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
