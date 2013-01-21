Ron Lewis

Opposites Attract

Ron Lewis
Ron Lewis
  • Save
Opposites Attract dr zaius heston planet of the apes portraits
Download color palette

I built this portrait of Charleston Heston for an info graphic that I am working on with @Justin Pervorse . Dr. Zaius Portrait for the extra bonus points.

http://dribbble.com/shots/894437-Rilla-Bro?list=users

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Ron Lewis
Ron Lewis

More by Ron Lewis

View profile
    • Like