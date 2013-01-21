Ash Lyons

SQLite Pro Logo

Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons
  • Save
SQLite Pro Logo sql sqlite pro logo gray purple script lettering custom typography
Download color palette

Working on the site for the SQLite Pro app. Here's the logo I came up with. Waiting on the okay from the client.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons

More by Ash Lyons

View profile
    • Like