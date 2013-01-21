[GIF] Logotype & Symbol

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here is my progress with the Laughing Donkey logo. I have been developing the logotype and donkey symbol as separate concepts, but I actually popped them together out of curiosity today and realised they could work. I might upload another shot of the two side by side, as I am undecided if it looks any good.
Love to hear your thoughts on this though! Colours working? Is the offset too much? Does the donkey hold up on it's own as it is?