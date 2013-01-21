"McCAAABE!"

Hashem Tattoo pt. 1

illustration lamb ram sheep horns horn tattoo flash design illustrator symbolic
Working on shapes and linework. I've been really interested in black and grey tattoos recently with detailed linework, so I'm working on a little somethin' to put on my skin. More to come.

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
