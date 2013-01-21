Bradley Durham

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal school type design
Working on a new project for my Type Design class. We have to pick a font that represents a historic place. This is one of mine. I liked the font and added the swoosh. This is very rough until I run it by the professor. Opinions?

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
