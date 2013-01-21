James Haskins

Work in progress pheasant

James Haskins
James Haskins
  • Save
Work in progress pheasant pheasant bird art illustration diamond cute head love fly flight ancient heart valentines inspiration music fun cartoon design graphics interface logo
Download color palette

Was working on this for my "flight" topic but changed my mind half way through. Pheasants!

James Haskins
James Haskins

More by James Haskins

View profile
    • Like