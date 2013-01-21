Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Cupid in Color

This is a quick illustration I did of a modern cupid character to be used in some Facebook marketing. He'll be talking with Cardelia at Card Gnome for Valentine's Day.

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
