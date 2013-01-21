Brandon Durham

Start Reading Here

Brandon Durham
Brandon Durham
  • Save
Start Reading Here orange gotham chronicle webfonts purple tab hoefler frere-hones
Download color palette

Launched my husband's online memoir today: http://amemoirproject.com/

I still have a lot of work to do making this compatible with various devices and older browsers, but if we didn't hit this deadline we may never have launched.

We'll be publishing a new chapter every two weeks, so please subscribe for updates! If you see anything that seems broken, please feel free to let me know.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Brandon Durham
Brandon Durham
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brandon Durham

View profile
    • Like