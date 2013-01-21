David Resto

Dream a little bigger...

hand lettering lettering design typography distress
From pencil to digital. Lettering practice with this quote from Inception in mind, "You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling."

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
