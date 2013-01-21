Chris Armstrong

First pass at a logo for an app idea I’m working on with David Hughes & Pete Hawkins.

Hmm... just realised it looks a little like the Square logo (https://squareup.com/). That's not how I came about it, but is it too close?

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
