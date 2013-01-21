Nor Sanavongsay

Kickstarter Book Preliminary Cover Design

Nor Sanavongsay
Nor Sanavongsay
  • Save
Kickstarter Book Preliminary Cover Design book childrens book kickstarter illustration story vector illustrator photoshop
Download color palette

Getting the pieces for my Kickstarter project together. I'm planning to launch the Kickstarter on February 1. Looking forward to your support. This is all vectors in Photoshop. Illustration done in Illustrator.

Please make pledge and share the project. I really need your support. The project is now live on Kickstarter:
http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nawdsign/lao-childrens-book-xieng-mieng-adventures

Nor Sanavongsay
Nor Sanavongsay

More by Nor Sanavongsay

View profile
    • Like