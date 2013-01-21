Kickstarter Book Preliminary Cover Design

Getting the pieces for my Kickstarter project together. I'm planning to launch the Kickstarter on February 1. Looking forward to your support. This is all vectors in Photoshop. Illustration done in Illustrator.

Please make pledge and share the project. I really need your support. The project is now live on Kickstarter:

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nawdsign/lao-childrens-book-xieng-mieng-adventures