Javier Rivero

Heart Wallpaper

Javier Rivero
Javier Rivero
  • Save
Heart Wallpaper geometric shapes heart love wallpaper
Download color palette

Here! Retina version, enjoy:

https://dl.dropbox.com/u/5705329/Wallpaper.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Javier Rivero
Javier Rivero

More by Javier Rivero

View profile
    • Like