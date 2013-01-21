stark&kreativ

Facebook Messenger for Windows

stark&kreativ
stark&kreativ
  • Save
Facebook Messenger for Windows facebook messenger ui
Download color palette

Hey guys,
this is my first Dribbble. It is a UI Idea for my Facebook Messenger for Windows which I want to develop in a few weeks with my friend.

I hope u like it!

High five (:

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
stark&kreativ
stark&kreativ

More by stark&kreativ

View profile
    • Like