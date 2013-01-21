🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Decided to play with escher and some roy lichtenstein inspired mark for a client who is a photographer. I'm still working on this piece to make it more of an impossible geometry through shading only. Just placing more options on the table since the client seems to admire works of warhol, lichtenstein and shepard fairey.