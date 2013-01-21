Josh Fryer

Heroes In A Half Shell

photoshop illustrator adobe ideas illustration tmnt
This is what happens when I can't sleep at night, I draw Ninja Turtle on the iPad. This was fun because I forced myself to use Adobe Ideas exclusively, and draw from t-shirt references. Turtle Power.

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
