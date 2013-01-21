Anton Repponen

Caviar App

Over a year ago I posted my first Dribbble shot with a caviar egg. I've been working on the Caviar App back then, but never had time to really finish it. This weekend I finally put the app together and redraw most of it.

Full images available here:
http://work.repponen.com/Caviar-App

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
