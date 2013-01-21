Fedor Sosnin

PanoSpot Icons

Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin
  • Save
PanoSpot Icons chat video photo link friend icon icons team disruptive
Download color palette

Working on some icons. The top set are the older icon pngs.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin

More by Fedor Sosnin

View profile
    • Like