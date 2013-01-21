Jean François Porchez

Mencken Head Black Ampersand + y

Mencken Head Black Ampersand + y mencken 2013 typography typeface typofonderie 2005 specimen text baltimore
Following the Mencken Text Black Italic designed few months ago, here the Head Black Italic ampersand on the way. http://www.zecraft.com/fonts/mencken

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
