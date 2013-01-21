Ryan Putnam

Children's Art Class

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
Children's Art Class illustration vector art kids character avatar drawing sketch texture class pipe
Download color palette

Another portion of the poster. This is a scene from a children's art class. Had fun creating the children's artwork.

C77b1592a3f91bb29b5acbadb1d8b5a2
Rebound of
Poster Panels
By Ryan Putnam
View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like