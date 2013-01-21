Eileen Allen

Y meets 𝄞

Y meets 𝄞
Taking a stab at lettering. My sister is an opera singer, her name is Yvette Loynaz. Really wanted to combine the organic shape of the Y with a musical symbol...hence the use of a treble clef. I reached out to the very talented @Ryan Hamrick and @Nick Slater. It's nowhere near complete and could really use some constructive feedback. I'm not very happy with some of the connections and would really like to add more depth. Any ideas?

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
