🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Taking a stab at lettering. My sister is an opera singer, her name is Yvette Loynaz. Really wanted to combine the organic shape of the Y with a musical symbol...hence the use of a treble clef. I reached out to the very talented @Ryan Hamrick and @Nick Slater. It's nowhere near complete and could really use some constructive feedback. I'm not very happy with some of the connections and would really like to add more depth. Any ideas?