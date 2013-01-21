Austin Bales

Collapsible Sections

Austin Bales
Austin Bales
Hire Me
  • Save
Collapsible Sections section task folding webos ios hide toggle collapse collapsible
Download color palette

Still working this one out. Too much going on with this screen to have the deck of paper background – it also doesn't make much sense…

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Austin Bales
Austin Bales
I help people make products.
Hire Me

More by Austin Bales

View profile
    • Like