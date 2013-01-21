matti ulvila

Plimoth Grist Mill

Plimoth Grist Mill logo mill seal
My concept for our cool new client. Got a one in three chance of them going this direction! Mine's the most modern simplified version of the batch.

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
