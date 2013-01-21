Florian Vanthuyne

Internship report

Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne
  • Save
Internship report report print blue adagio booklet
Download color palette

For my internship I made a special version of my report. I did this for learning InDesign, as well for going the extra mile (which is always appreciated).

Check out the whole project here

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne

More by Florian Vanthuyne

View profile
    • Like