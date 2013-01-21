JARED KRAUSE

BodeeFit App Windows 8 Landing Page

JARED KRAUSE
JARED KRAUSE
  • Save
BodeeFit App Windows 8 Landing Page landing page windows 8 app web fitness
Download color palette

Simple landing page for our first Windows 8 App, kinda cool.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
JARED KRAUSE
JARED KRAUSE

More by JARED KRAUSE

View profile
    • Like