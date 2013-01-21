'The Mind of Tim Burton' LE Print

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Now Available as a Limited Edition Print
This illustration was created for Tim Burton month at Planet-Pulp.
The portrait of Tim Burton features characters from his films intertwined throughout his hair. Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Frankenweenie, Sleepy Hollow, Mars Attacks, the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland and Beetlejuice...
Signed Limited Edition of 100 Prints
$30.00
8.25 x 11" Giclée Print
308gsm Hahnemühle FineArt Photo Rag
Postage $10.00 Everywhere
Ships flat in card envelope
http://shop.paulshipper.com/product/the-mind-of-tim-burton-limited-edition-print