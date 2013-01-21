Paul Shipper

'The Mind of Tim Burton' LE Print

Now Available as a Limited Edition Print

This illustration was created for Tim Burton month at Planet-Pulp.

The portrait of Tim Burton features characters from his films intertwined throughout his hair. Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Frankenweenie, Sleepy Hollow, Mars Attacks, the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland and Beetlejuice...

Signed Limited Edition of 100 Prints

$30.00

8.25 x 11" Giclée Print
308gsm Hahnemühle FineArt Photo Rag

Postage $10.00 Everywhere
Ships flat in card envelope

http://shop.paulshipper.com/product/the-mind-of-tim-burton-limited-edition-print

