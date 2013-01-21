Alessio Atzeni

Metrize Icons - Preview

Alessio Atzeni
Alessio Atzeni
  • Save
Metrize Icons - Preview icon eps psd csh font-face design vector metro windows 8
Metrize Icons - Preview icon eps psd csh font-face design vector metro windows 8
Download color palette
  1. metrize_prev.png
  2. metrize_32px.png

This is just a small preview of my next project, create a set of icons for designers and developers in style Windows 8.

I did not even think of how many will be, but in the meantime I will keep you updated with other screen.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Alessio Atzeni
Alessio Atzeni

More by Alessio Atzeni

View profile
    • Like