The Rack Pack - Breast Cancer Awareness logo

This logo was created to help my customer promote her team's participation in a breast cancer awareness marathon. The brand identity takes a cue from the original 50s group and was the inspiration for the initial hand-drawn logo. After approval, I created the vector-based logo for use on their charitable giving website and team apparel.