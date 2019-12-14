Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tom Owen

The Rack Pack - Breast Cancer Awareness logo

Tom Owen
Tom Owen
  • Save
The Rack Pack - Breast Cancer Awareness logo tom owen cancer teal ribbon pink rack pack art direction graphic design identity design apparel imprint retro design charitable breast cancer awareness vector branding illustration logo
Download color palette

This logo was created to help my customer promote her team's participation in a breast cancer awareness marathon. The brand identity takes a cue from the original 50s group and was the inspiration for the initial hand-drawn logo. After approval, I created the vector-based logo for use on their charitable giving website and team apparel.

Tom Owen
Tom Owen

More by Tom Owen

View profile
    • Like