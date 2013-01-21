Dan Lehman

Leatherman Multi-tool Badge

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Leatherman Multi-tool Badge leatherman logo mark identity vector graphic
Download color palette

Preparedness is key for survival, even if just for everyday situations.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like