His Master's Voice,

Music lover painter Mark adopted a street dog and named it Nipper. The owner Mark enjoyed listening to music on the phonograph with Nipper in the studio. Unfortunately, within three years of adopting Nipper, owner Mark died. Nipper, who misses his master, listened to music in front of the phonograph with his master. After the phonograph music, Nipper waited for the owner's voice.

In 1898, I reconstructed a painting by Francis Barrud, an English painter.