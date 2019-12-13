Coffee & Pastries (all screens mockup)

Coffee & Pastries Landing Page

ABOUT

Coffee & Pastries is a unique story that will immediately captivate with its cozy atmosphere, friendly attitude and incredibly delicious eclairs and coffee.

What makes Coffee & Pastries stand out among other coffee shops is bringing closer the real attitude essence and the authentic feeling of the local culture to its visitors.

GOAL

To provide the user with information about the coffee shop in a simple and accessible way to attract and retain the user's attention as a potential customer.

SOLUTION

All information about the coffee shop is divided into corresponding groups:

🔹 Wow effect at first meeting

🔹 The atmosphere and history of the coffee shop

🔹 Hot deals

🔹 Assortment

🔹 Opening hours, contacts and location

Each block of the LP corresponds to a specific group of information and fulfills its role in keeping the user's attention as a potential customer.

P.S.

If you are interested in this story, you can find more detailed information about the project at the link below.

