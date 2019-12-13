Passion Fruits - Brand Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Being a lover of healthy food myself, it was a pleasure to develop this brand identity for Passion Fruits™, a company that does premium cold-pressed juices and smoothies 🍊
Their juice machine is a really important part of their business so i included a cog symbol on the logo to represent that ⚙️
Thanks for all your feedback throughout this project, you really helped this beautiful branding come to life!
