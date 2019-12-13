Passion Fruits - Brand Identity

Being a lover of healthy food myself, it was a pleasure to develop this brand identity for Passion Fruits™, a company that does premium cold-pressed juices and smoothies 🍊

Their juice machine is a really important part of their business so i included a cog symbol on the logo to represent that ⚙️

