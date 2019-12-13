Wisecraft

Passion Fruits - Brand Identity

Being a lover of healthy food myself, it was a pleasure to develop this brand identity for Passion Fruits™, a company that does premium cold-pressed juices and smoothies 🍊

Their juice machine is a really important part of their business so i included a cog symbol on the logo to represent that ⚙️

Thanks for all your feedback throughout this project, you really helped this beautiful branding come to life!

Press 🧡if you like the end result!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

